So, should I learn COBOL?

Becoming a COBOL expert could give you a well-paying job for life, but is it a job you'd want?

So, should I learn COBOL?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Reliable, uncomplianing types who get quietly on with the job rarely find themselves at the centre of attention. So it is with COBOL, which has been running data intensive big business systems in banks,...

To continue reading...

More on Developer