How to gauge if your DevOps transformation is on track
Implementing DevOps is neither straightforward nor linear. Putting in place smart approaches that encapsulate both technology and culture is fundamental for managing the highs and lows
To compete today, let alone thrive, organisations must innovate quickly and build software that brings high business value. When implemented successfully, DevOps practices offer a multitude of benefits...
More on DevOps
DevSecOps: the art of bringing security into the fold
QA and testers need to be first-class members of the team
DevOps Excellence Awards return for 2021
How did you drive DevOps success in 2020?
Interview: Copado, Best DevOps Start Up
DevOps practices have been key this year in helping companies to transition and react to change quickly and safely, says Copado's Andrew Davis
People, processes and technology: how DevOps Awards winner Sandhata brought them all together
Consultancies like Sandhata play a key role in guiding clients through the DevOps transition
Automation Logic: DevOps is as important now as mechanised production was 100 years ago
DevOps is as important to the digital economy as mechanised production was to the 20th century's industrialised economy, says Automation Logic's Kris Saxton
Back to Top