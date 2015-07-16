Lastminute.com

Careers and Skills

Chief digital officer - Who, what, why, when, where, how?

Going 'digital' is a popular mantra, but organisations see the scope of the digital leader differently, Sooraj Shah investigates

clock 16 July 2015 • 12 min read

Careers and Skills

'I can imagine a world where we have CDOs instead of CIOs' - says Atkins CIO and CDO

Richard Cross believes CIOs need to learn some new skills in order to remain relevant over the next five years

clock 17 June 2015 • 2 min read

Careers and Skills

Why the role of the chief digital officer shouldn't exist in 10 years' time

If the main reason for their job is to transform companies - then surely by 2025 there should be no need for a £110,000-a-year CDO, argues Sooraj Shah

clock 15 May 2015 •

Voice and Video

Lastminute.com automates call centre testing

Web site deploys Empirix system in bid to increase customer satisfaction

clock 04 August 2010 • 1 min read

Applications

Lastminute.com wants a chat with its customers

Leisure web site trials instant online communications with clients to improve customer service

clock 14 August 2009 • 3 min read

Finance and Reporting

Dot com pioneers launch technology VC fund

PROfounders Capital fund will invest in early-stage businesses in digital media and technology

clock 10 July 2009 • 1 min read

Ecommerce

Lastminute.com enhances search capability

Leisure retailer hopes further use of search engine marketing will push web traffic and sales

clock 15 December 2008 • 1 min read
