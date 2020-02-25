IT services
Spend on IT fell by $216bn in 2015, claims Gartner
Last year saw largest drop in IT spending ever recorded by analyst firm
Nationwide Building Society outsources IT infrastructure services to Capgemini
Debra Bailey, CIO at Nationwide, says that deal was put in place to ensure the building society could keep up with customer demands
Oxford City Council shifts data centre into the cloud in 10-year contract with SCC
Oxford follows Peterborough in shifting its data centre infrastructure into the cloud
Wessex Water offshores IT development to Xchanging Malaysia
Outsourcing deal will shift software consultancy and development services to Kuala Lumpur
Services giant CSC to be broken up?
CSC's rumoured dismemberment follows costs inflicted after NHS IT project disaster
IT services providers don't know what IT departments want - report
Over two-thirds of UK IT service providers are keen for their customer relationships to move towards greater strategic consultancy but only nine per cent of IT departments felt the same