All-in-one Microsoft Office Mobile app for Android and iOS released
New Office Mobile app will provide stripped down versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint optimised for smartphone screens
iOS 13: what app developers need to know
Apple's new operating system presents a series of challenges to developers and now would be a good time to look at the test environment
Flooded market for iPhone security flaws makes Android zero-days worth more than iOS
Exploit broker Zerodium will pay $500,000 more for top Android security flaws than Apple iOS exploits
Botched Apple iOS 12.4 update leaves iPhones and iPads open to 'jailbreak'
Security flaw fixed in iOS 12.3 accidentally unpatched in iOS 12.4
Apple ups top bug bounty reward from $200,000 to $1m for operating system security flaws
The new bug bounty programme will include iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and iCloud
Google Calendar now up and running after three hours of downtime
Users were met with a 404 error message when they tried to access the service
Facebook accused of hawking users' smartphone data to telecoms and phone makers
Around 100 companies in 50 countries are currently getting user data from Facebook
Apple iOS 12 to enable iPhone apps to be developed that can run on MacOS
Apple to stuff fewer new features into OS releases as it tries to improve security and stability
Apple throws take-down notice at GitHub to remove leaked iBoot code
Apple not entirely happy about iBoot source code spillage
Apple will release update to eradicate iPhone battery throttling
Users will be able to choose between a phone that slows down, or one that shuts down
Smartphone game tracking technology accused of listening-in on users' television viewing
All perfectly legal and above board, insists CEO of the company behind the data-slurping technology
Apple to introduce new tools in 2018 to unite iOS and MacOS user experience
Apple plan to make iPhone, iPad and Mac a seamless user experience with new tools coming in 2018
False version of popular cryptocurrency app makes its way onto iOS
Fake cryptocurrency management app dominates App Store
US-CERT warning over security vulnerabilities found in Apple MacOS and iOS
Security researchers have found dozen of vulnerabilities affecting iOS and MacOS
All of the business news from Apple's WWDC 2017
Consumers watch Apple's annual WWDC with open mouths and wallets, but the company had some interesting tidbits for business customers, too
Apple acquires iOS-based personal automation app Workflow
Acquired app turned into a free download by Apple
The best Spectrum games you can play on your iPhone
Also available on Google Play, but probably not BlackBerry World
Record sales in the Apple App Store as demand for Pokémon Go and Mario Run drives revenues to $30bn
Apple App Store records record single-day of sales on New Year's Day
Record market share for Android, bad news for BlackBerry and Windows Phone
Android now has 88 per cent market share
Google Cardboard VR camera app moves to iOS
App available for download on the App Store
Apple iOS 10 scheduled for 13 September release
Updates coming to all iPhones from the iPhone 5 and upwards
Apple issues urgent iOS update after zero-day vulnerabilities were exploited in cyber attack on human rights lawyer
Vulnerabilities purchased on the open market used to attack user's iPhone
iPhone SE turns around market share losses for Apple
Cheaper iPhone the UK's most popular smartphone, claims Kantar