Apple patches major iDevice security flaws

clock • 2 min read
One flaw affects the operating system kernel, while the other targets WebKit, which powers the Safari web browser
Image:

Attackers could use the flaws to take control of an iPhone, iPad or Mac

Apple is urging iPhone, iPad and Mac users to upgrade their devices immediately, to guard against two security vulnerabilities that attackers could use to seize control of their devices. The com...

Dev Kundaliya

