Apple patches iOS and macOS zero-day

Enable arbitrary code execution on iPhones, iPads and Macs

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Apple patches iOS and macOS zero-day

Apple has issued a fix for a bug affecting even fully patched iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The company wrote that it is "aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited" in its latest iOS and macOS security advisories.

The Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates Apple has just issued are:

  • macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a)
  • iOS 16.5.1 (a)
  • iPadOS 16.5.1 (a)
  • Safari 16.5.2

RSR updates are effectively small security fixes between major patches. They are automatically applied for most users.

If you decline the RSR, your device will still be patched when Apple issues its next major software update.

These latest fixes address a flaw known as CVE-2023-37450, found in WebKit.

Attackers can leverage this vulnerability to achieve arbitrary code execution, by tricking users into navigating to malicious webpages.

Apple addressed the issue with improved checks.

More zero days

Apple has fixed multiple zero-day flaws this year, including one in February and April, and three in May.

Those vulnerabilities - CVE-2023-32409, CVE-2023-28204, and CVE-2023-32373 - were all related to the WebKit browser engine. They prompted the release of iOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4 and iPadOS 16.5.

One month later, in June, Apple issued RSR updates for three more zero-days, which enabled the installation of Triangulation spyware on iPhones through iMessage zero-click exploits.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Case study: Digitising case law and opening up the justice system

The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures

More on Threats and Risks

Revolut suffered a $20 million loss due to a payment flaw
Threats and Risks

Revolut lost $20m due to payment flaw

Hackers capitalised on differences between European and US payment systems

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 July 2023 • 3 min read
Meduza Stealer malware focuses on infiltrating password managers, browsers, and cryptocurrency wallets
Threats and Risks

'Meduza Stealer' malware targets Windows users for data theft

Steals information including login credentials, browsing history, bookmarks and even installed games

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 July 2023 • 3 min read
Cisco warns of a security flaw in Nexus 9000 series switch
Threats and Risks

Cisco warns of a security flaw in Nexus 9000 series switch

An unauthenticated attacker may exploit the vulnerability to tamper with encrypted traffic, the company says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 July 2023 • 3 min read