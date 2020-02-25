Infosys
TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria
Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend
House of Fraser outsources IT to Infosys - days after former Infosys global head becomes retailer's new CIO
Shake-up coming in House of Fraser IT department as retailer outsources infrastructure and multi-channel development to Infosys
Infosys to acquire ERP software provider Panaya for $200m
Panaya has received $59m in funding so far, and claims to have over 1,000 customers
Heads roll at Infosys after services firm discovered BPO division was overcharging Apple
CFO and CEO of BPO Unit are the first to go as Infosys makes an example of employees
BP signs five-year IT services deal with Infosys
Infosys will focus on providing oil giant BP with application support and development
Infosys pays $34m to settle US government visa dispute
Indian software firm blames 'paperwork errors' and insists it's done nothing wrong
RBS to spend £300m on Williams & Glyn's IT system
IBM and Infosys said to have been hired to lead the project to build the new system
How can the UK learn from India's commitment to ICT?
Srikanth Iyengar, head of UK and Global Head of Business Development for Infosys, explains how the Indian model of career training and development has helped the country's IT sector, and how the UK could follow suit
Queen's University partners with Infosys to tackle cyber security threat
Queen's secure IT centre and Infosys team up to tackle cloud, Android and iPad security threats
Intel launches own distribution of Apache Hadoop
Chip maker is working with partners including Cisco, Dell and SAP to integrate big data software with new platforms
Infosys and TCS Q1 earnings show stark contrast
Companies have eight per cent difference in year on year Q1 growth
Infosys to create 200 jobs in UK
Despite a difficult climate, the Indian outsourcer has a guaranteed base level of growth
Indian service providers scoop up market share
Top 10 Indian service providers have seen 19.9 per cent growth in 2010, compared with just 5.8 per cent for the global top 10 providers
We're still a top-tier Indian service provider, claims Satyam
Satyam denies it is losing pace with its competition
Infosys posts drop in profit
But reports deals with 38 new clients
Indian IT companies will storm the UK market this year
Other key trends for the market will include output based pricing and the industrialisation of service
Wipro follows upbeat trend in outsourcing
Indian IT firm posts revenue growth and is optimistic about client demand
TCS reports upbeat results
Indian IT firm wins 32 new clients over the last quarter
Infosys sees profits fall
IT supplier has not had a single client win in the UK during third quarter
Infosys reports positive results
Indian services provider is "cautiously optimistic" for the future
BP signs another software outsourcing deal
Accenture wins latest contract, to support SAP development
BP awards software outsourcing deals to Infosys and TCS
Oil and gas provider consolidating vendors in application development and maintenance
Wipro reports positive quarterly results
Indian IT services firm says business is "starting to stabilise"
TCS maintains double-digit growth
Indian supplier benefits from "semblance of stability" in key financial services markets