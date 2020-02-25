Hack
British and Dutch regulators fine Uber for 2016 hack
Regulators fined the ride-hailing firm more than £900,000
Hacker takes down Copenhagen's bike-hire network and deletes database
Weekend attack rendered bike-hire network useless
Equifax accused of not disclosing the full extent of last year's data breach
Equifax accused of not telling the whole truth about the data that was stolen when it was hacked last year
OnePlus investigation reveals as many as 40,000 customers affected by credit card hack
A malicious script has been in operation since November
OnePlus website accused of enabling identity theft through insecure payment platform
The Magento platform has been hacked before
Carphone Warehouse slapped with maximum £400k fine by ICO over 2015 hack
Carphone Warhouse used 'out-of date software and failed to carry out routine security testing', says ICO
$56 million stolen from leading Bitcoin mining pool
One of the most popular Bitcoin mining tools has been compromised by cyber crooks
TalkTalk 'underestimated' cyber security challenge, says CEO Dido Harding
But Harding says she has no regrets about the way the company dealt with the hack
Google offers free Project Shield tool to help combat DDoS attacks
Project Shield has been released for use by news and human rights organisations
Hackers cause Ukrainian power cut - a reminder cyber attacks will become more dangerous in 2016
Ukrainian power outage 'sparked' by email-borne malware makes Ashley Madison hack seem trivial
AVG puts Chrome users at risk with security-compromising browser extension, says Google
Requests permissions that mitigate attacks, reports Google employee
What does TalkTalk's lack of Cyber Essentials accreditation mean?
TalkTalk's attempts to get accreditation for a basic set of cyber security requirements is too little, too late
I was responsible for security at the time of the hack, says TalkTalk CEO Dido Harding
Harding tells parliament committee that she was accountable because cyber security is a board issue
Details of 650,000 JD Wetherspoon customers potentially stolen by hackers
Incident will 'reduce level of trust' in the pub chain, warns cyber security expert
TalkTalk hack: 18-year old boy in Wales the fifth to be arrested
The first TalkTalk arrest to be on suspicion of blackmail rather than Computer Misuse Act offences
TalkTalk hack: 156,959 customers confirmed to have had details accessed
Internet service provider also confirms 15,656 customers had bank details accessed by hackers
TalkTalk hack: 16-year-old boy from Norwich is fourth to be arrested
Unnamed 16-year-old has since been bailed along with three others
Vodafone warns 1,827 customers they're 'open to fraud' following hack
Vodafone warns affected customers they could be open to phishing after accounts were compromised
Marks & Spencer website glitch allowed users to view other customers' personal data
Site suspended for two hours Tuesday night, said to be fixed now
How being a victim of cyber crime made me an even bigger target for hackers
Computing's Danny Palmer almost found out the hard way how cyber criminals are getting craftier...
Experian T-Mobile hack shows encryption no 'panacea' for security, warns Tor co-founder
David Goldschlag's comments come as T-Mobile customer data spotted on the Dark Web
Hackers make off with Experian credit data of 15 million T-Mobile customers
US chief exec says business relationship with credit agency under review
One sixth of cyber security professionals are paid at least £100,000 a year
And cyber security roles make up 14 per cent of all new UK-based IT roles, according to Procorre
White House plans sanctions against China and Russia for cyber attacks
US to sanction Russian and Chinese companies suspected of benefiting from cyber espionage against US targets