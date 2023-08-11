IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Democracies run on trust. Bad actors want to erode it.

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

A cyberattack on the Electoral Commission exposed tens of millions of people's personal data, but the real victim is trust in the system.

At the start of this week, I thought I'd be writing an(other) editorial about AI, when a story broke about Zoom training LLMs on user data. "Brilliant," I thought - journalists being one of the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Northern Ireland has a long history of division between republicans and unionists

Threats and Risks

Dissident republicans allegedly possess leaked PSNI data

Chief constable has rejected calls for his resignation

clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

Government

Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

FoI request reveals Palantir's ties to UK government

clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Thousands of NI police details exposed online

Threats and Risks

Thousands of NI police details exposed online

Information accidentally published in response to FoI request

clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Electoral Commission hack: Five things you need to know
Hacking

Electoral Commission hack: Five things you need to know

The public statement only raises more questions

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 09 August 2023 • 5 min read
LetMeSpy had compromised thousands of Android phones worldwide
Hacking

Polish spyware maker closes doors after being hacked

Live by the sword, die by the sword

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read
Hospital computer systems across the US face service disruptions due to a cyberattack
Hacking

Cyberattack disrupts hospital systems across the USA

Care centres are closed from California to Rhode Island

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read