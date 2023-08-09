Electoral Commission hack: Five things you need to know

The public statement only raises more questions

Tom Allen
clock • 5 min read
Electoral Commission hack: Five things you need to know

Yesterday the UK's election regulator, the Electoral Commission, announced that it was hacked in 2021. The breach took more than a year to find, and 10 more months for the public to be told. Here are the five key takeaways you need to know.

1. Who's responsible?

So far, we don't know. Attribution is notoriously difficult in cybercrime, and all the Commission says is that "hostile actors" accessed its systems in August 2021.

The length of time between the breach taking place and being discovered will have made attribution a bit more difficult. That said, the "external security experts" the Commission is working with should still be able to make some educated guesses, using information like attack paths, payloads and motives - especially considering how long they've had to analyse the incident.

The fact that the attackers remain unidentified is a concern. Interference in democratic systems by hostile states carries significant implications, and there is a strong argument for this being discussed openly and transparently.

We also don't know how the attackers got in. Commission Chair John Pullinger told the BBC that the "very sophisticated" attack involved using "software to try and get in and evade our systems," but this leaves many unanswered questions.

Related Topics

You may also like
Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre

Security

Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre

How the Indianapolis Colts are stepping up their security game

clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Thousands of NI police details exposed online

Threats and Risks

Thousands of NI police details exposed online

Information accidentally published in response to FoI request

clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Voter data has been compromised

Security

Electoral Commission apologises for data breach affecting millions of voters

Chief exec apologises, but significant gaps remain in what is known about the attackers, the extent of the attack and why it took the commission so long to inform voters about it

clock 08 August 2023 • 7 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

LetMeSpy had compromised thousands of Android phones worldwide
Hacking

Polish spyware maker closes doors after being hacked

Live by the sword, die by the sword

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read
Hospital computer systems across the US face service disruptions due to a cyberattack
Hacking

Cyberattack disrupts hospital systems across the USA

Care centres are closed from California to Rhode Island

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read
Hackers linked to Russian state behind recent credential phishing attacks
Hacking

Russian hacking group targets Microsoft Teams users

The credential phishing attacks have affected fewer than 40 unique global organisations since late May, according to Microsoft

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read