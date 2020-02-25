Gaming
Microsoft offers $20,000 bug bounties for Xbox security flaws
Microsoft is apparently still plotting a disc-less Xbox for 2020
Someone's been having disc-ussions outside of Redmond
How Blizzard autoscaled Overwatch on OpenStack
Cloud engineers at Blizzard reduced the game's footprint by 40 per cent
Google unveils Stadia gaming platform
Google claims its new service will free players from the limitations of traditional consoles and PCs
Why the only way is up for mobile game revenues
Mark Robinson, CEO of deltaDNA, discusses changing mobile gaming revenues and which new trends are finding success
The future of AI is not in sentient robots, but it might be in gaming
Recent developments, though impressive, showcase the weaknesses of today's artificial intelligence
Top 10 best RPGs of all time
Computing lists the best role-playing games of all time. Did your favourite make the cut?
Smoke and Sacrifice: Dark Souls meets Don't Starve
Dark Souls meets Don't Starve, meets Dark Crystal meets Darky Darkness and the Cave of not-very-light
Smoke and Sacrifice review
We delve into the first release from new UK-based indie games studio Solar Sail Games
Sinclair Spectrum designer Rick Dickinson dies
The designer of the ZX80, ZX81 and Spectrum loses his battle against cancer in the US
AMD slams Nvidia for trying to impose 'gamer tax' on PC buyers
But doesn't mention Nvidia by name...
Sega announces MegaDrive Mini as the iconic console turns 30
Sega has teamed up with ATGames to launch a miniature version of the MegaDrive
Is Shadow the PC-as-a-service offering you're looking for?
French outfit launches in the UK with its gamer-targeted service, but it has potential for the enterprise too
Qualcomm inks deal with Hatch Entertainment to deliver cloud-based gaming to mobile
Powered by servers based on Qualcomm's scalable 48-core Centriq 2400 10nm CPUs
New Xbox Elite controller leaked online
Leaked images show off a new high-end Xbox One controller coming soon
Gaming diehards could be diagnosed with mental health disorders, rules WHO
Gaming could become a mental condition soon
Researchers reveal how their AI beat human poker players
Researchers explain how they made their hard to beat poker-playing AI
British games maker Sumo Digital earns £145 million valuation in AIM IPO
Sheffield-based games developer and publisher will use the funds to cut debt and invest on new games
Razer launches smartphone with 120Hz screen that can play videos for 12 hours
The smartphone to watch films on all the way from London to San Francisco?
Microsoft admits that it has stopped making Kinect
No-one wants it any more
Review: Alienware 17 R4 gaming ultrabook
Can Alienware's latest and greatest topple the mighty ASUS ROG Zephyrus as the most powerful gaming ultrabook we've seen?
Review: Lenovo Legion Y720 gaming Ultrabook
Computing's puts the mid-priced machine through its paces, and asks if the Nvidia GTX 1060 can push its performance beyond what you'd expect from its value
Nintendo announces SNES Classic for release at end of September
Form an orderly queue!
Pre-orders of the SNES Classic sell-out within hours at Amazon and Game