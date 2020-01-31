Microsoft offers $20,000 bug bounties for Xbox security flaws
Microsoft extends bug bounty offerings to Xbox games console vulnerabilities
A day after Google claimed it paid $6.5 million in bug bounties in 2019 Microsoft has revealed its own bug bounty programme for the Xbox gaming platform. Bounties of up to $20,000 will be available...
