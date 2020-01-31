Microsoft offers $20,000 bug bounties for Xbox security flaws

Microsoft extends bug bounty offerings to Xbox games console vulnerabilities

When 'the kids' get bored of Fortnite, they can try hunting down security bugs, instead of other players
When 'the kids' get bored of Fortnite, they can try hunting down security bugs, instead of other players
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A day after Google claimed it paid $6.5 million in bug bounties in 2019 Microsoft has revealed its own bug bounty programme for the Xbox gaming platform. Bounties of up to $20,000 will be available...

To continue reading...

More on Security