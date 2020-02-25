France
Google pays €1bn to French authorities to settle tax-dodging claims
Google to pay France €465m in back taxes and a fine of €500m - a long way short of the €1.6bn France's finance ministry had demanded
France to forge ahead with three per cent tax on internet and technology giants
France targets 30 internet and technology companies with tax intended to raise €750m annually from 2022
EU to agree new 'tech tax' by the end of March as France plans its own five per cent 'digital services tax'
French Finance Minister claims deal on tech tax will be in place before the European elections
SNCF is using the IoT - without the IoT
From iPads to predict track maintenance to Lidar devices building a digital simulation of the rail network, France's public rail company is always innovating
DCMS announces UK-France collaboration on AI, cyber security and net neutrality
The UK is the largest investor in technology in Europe
UK and France work together on artificial intelligence
The announcement follows the UK France Summit, the Franco-British AI Conference and a collaboration between academic institutions
France to sue Google and Apple over 'abuse business practices' that exploit developers
France takes aim, once again, at US technology giants
EU plan to slap tech giants with new tax based on their revenues
EU planning tax directive that would impose a revenue-based turnover tax on technology and internet companies
UK businesses will be unable to pay GDPR fines, says Proofpoint
Fewer than half of organisations said that they will be able to handle non-compliance fines, but many expect to be breached
Google's Paris offices raided over €1.3bn tax claims
The French government really doesn't seem to like Google...
France considers bans on Tor and public Wi-Fi in new security law
French police and security services present their shopping list of demands to 'tackle terrorism'