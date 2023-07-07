Macron faces backlash after proposing to 'cut off' social media during riots

French president faces backlash after proposing to 'cut off' social media during riots

French government faced strong criticism this week following President Emmanuel Macron's statement advocating for powers to "cut off" social media platforms in the event of widespread violence, such as the recent riots.

The president's comments came as ministers attributed the instigation of recent riots and violence to young individuals using social media platforms like Snapchat and TikTok.

The violence followed the fatal shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old French teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent, by a traffic police officer during a routine traffic stop in a Paris suburb last week.

The incident triggered widespread protests and riots in the country, resulting in numerous arrests, approximately $1 billion in property damages, and a general fear that the nation could descend into chaos.

According to the police, Merzouk failed to comply with the instruction to stop the vehicle and there was a possibility of him hitting the officers or others with the vehicle.

However, Merzouk's friends, who were present in the car when he was shot, have alleged that the teenager was subjected to violence with the butt of a pistol, causing him to inadvertently release the brake pedal.

The police officer who fired the fatal shot has been detained and is facing charges of homicide.

During a meeting with over 250 mayors whose municipalities were affected by the violence, Macron proposed the idea of imposing restrictions or potentially blocking access to social media platforms during incidents of urban violence.

"We need to think about how young people use social networks, in the family, at school, the interdictions there should be … and when things get out of hand we may have to regulate them or cut them off," Macron said.

"Above all, we shouldn't do this in the heat of the moment and I'm pleased we didn't have to. But I think it's a real debate that we need to have in the cold light of day," he added.

Macron's remarks drew immediate criticism from opponents and human rights groups, who accused him of endorsing authoritarian methods in his quest for social stability.

Critics argued that contemplating such measures would put France alongside authoritarian nations like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Temporary blocking social media networks, whether partial or complete, is not explicitly authorised under current French legislation, and the underlying principle raises significant legal concerns.

Both the French Constitution and European law guarantee the right to freedom of expression, and the Constitutional Council has repeatedly ruled that measures restricting this right in the interest of maintaining public order must be proportionate and justified.

Commenting on Macron's idea, Olivier Faure, the leader of the Socialist party, tweeted: "The country of the rights of man and citizens cannot align itself with those great democracies of China, Russia and Iran."

Conservative parliamentary chief Olivier Marleix wrote: "Cut social media? Like China, Iran, North Korea? Even if it's a provocation to distract attention, it's in very bad taste."

Mathilde Panot, the leader of the hard-left France Unbowed party, responded with a tweet, sarcastically referring Macron as "Ok Kim Jong-Un," in a comparison to the leader of North Korea.

In response to the backlash, the government clarified its position by stating that the French president's intention was not to propose a complete shutdown of the internet but rather to suggest occasional and temporary limitations on social media access.

Following a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, government spokesperson Olivier Véran announced the establishment of a cross-party committee that would examine potential amendments to the existing cybersecurity law currently under consideration in parliament.

Véran sought to reassure the public by emphasising that any limitations imposed on social media would be limited to "functional suspensions."

"You have, for example, geolocation functions on certain platforms, which allow young people to meet up in certain locations … [while discussing] how to set fires, etc.," Véran said.

"These are calls for the organisation of hatred in the public space, and there you have the authority to suspend [social media features]."

Véran added that the government had strongly urged social media platforms to swiftly remove content that promotes violence and to eliminate the anonymity of individuals who may be involved in illegal activities.



France has also passed a bill a that would allow police to spy on suspects by via cameras, microphone and location of their phones, laptops and other connected devices, including cars. It would allow devices to be also remotely activated to record sound and images.