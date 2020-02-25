Financial Services
Blockchain could kill off the City of London and the taxes that pay for the NHS
Blockchain will render the City of London irrelevant, taking with it the personal and corporate taxes that effectively fund the NHS, warns Business 5.0 expert John Straw
Cyber attacks pioneered by North Korea now spreading to other threat actors, F-Secure warns
Financial companies are increasingly being targeted by organised crime and state-sponsored actors
How Leeds Building Society plans to achieve diversity in tech
Leeds' Becky Hewitt talks about some of the initiatives the building society has adopted to achieve its target of 33 per cent of women holding senior leadership roles by 2021
Interview: Chris Evans, platform team lead at Monzo
The app-based bank has tripled in size in 12 months - how have the technology teams coped?
Kickstarting digital transformation and DevOps at a major bank
Tech lead Ömer Saatcioglu talks through the successful pilot project to introduce digital onboarding at an established European bank
Travelex chief architect: Invest in serverless now or risk being left behind
Travelex's Dan Phelps says that moving from microservices to serverless has let the business focus on financial services, not hardware maintenance
Digital transformation: 'It's not about changing it all, it's about running what's there, but better' says Savvius MD
Why rebuild the highway when you can change the traffic flow...?
Cloud adoption by investment banks? The jury is still out
Investment banks have been cautious in their adoption of cloud technology, but that's starting to change
US business warned about new chip-based card fraud
Fraudsters intercepting corporate debit cards in the post in order to replace their chips
Government launches UK fintech strategy
Chancellor Philip Hammond unveils Fintech Sector Strategy
American Express to accept blockchain payments
Amex to offer customers access to a niche blockchain-based payments service
CIO Interview: David Davies, CIO, Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown's David Davies describes how he keeps on top of technology evolution, and translates its importance to his board
IBM simplifies HSBC document management with analytics tools
40 pages of documents need to be reviewed for an average transaction, and IBM is speeding the process
An interview with Fincons Group's CEO and deputy CEO
Michele and Francesco Moretti tell all on the business IT consultancy and integration firm's current and future movements
Building a better bank: IBM's blockchain secures cross-border trade
Blockchain makes transactions visible and secure for SMEs
Banks to face fines totalling €4.7bn in first three years under GDPR
Report warns that banks are not prepared for the 72-hour breach notification requirement
ForcePoint: TrickBot spreading using Necurs botnet
TrickBot malware shifts from malvertising to Necurs botnet to spread, warns Malwarebytes
GCHQ should do more to guard against financial cyber crime, Tory MP urges
After Tesco Bank hack intelligence services urged not to let financial crime slip down priorities list
UBS trials artificial intelligence wealth managers
Tools can read facial expressions and uncover clients' unconscious biases
Financial services firms shouldn't shy away from DevOps
Financial sector has as much to gain from DevOps as other industries, says Puppet Labs' Tim Zonca
Over half of UK banks have insecure SSL implementations associated with login functions
Xiphos Research co-founder says some of the instances are 'shockingly bad' but that banks aren't interested in mitigating risks
Financial regulators to scrutinise use of big data next year
JCESA to make sure that consumers are protected and that financial firms fulfil their obligations
Banking, energy and education sectors most targeted by cyber attacks
FireEye report details which UK industries are most targeted by cyber criminals and hackers