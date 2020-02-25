Experian
Details of 120 million Americans leaked after partner put data on insecure AWS bucket
Personal data of millions of Americans put at risk - months after Equifax breach
HMRC confirms plans to develop its own authentication service rather than use Gov.UK Verify
New ID scheme will need to be in place before Government Gateway closes next year
The top senior IT jobs available to apply for right now
Computing looks at the best jobs available for senior IT pros right now, including IT director and CIO roles at huge organisations
Our top IT stories: Windows 10 forced upgrades, secrets of O365, and Linux Foundation to the rescue
Computing's most popular stories this week
Privacy organisations want a full investigation into the Experian T-Mobile hack
Why did the T-Mobile server have fewer security protections than the full Experian credit reporting database, asks Public Interest Research Group
Experian T-Mobile hack shows encryption no 'panacea' for security, warns Tor co-founder
David Goldschlag's comments come as T-Mobile customer data spotted on the Dark Web
'Huge' surge in fraudulent applications for current accounts, claims Experian
Large-scale targeted fraud 'increased significantly' in 2015, according to Experian
The role of technology in empowering the CIO and CDO office
'As the demand for the CDO office increases in momentum, it is still ultimately the CIO's responsibility to support the infrastructure needs for this function,' argues Janani Dumbleton, principal consultant at Experian Data Quality UK