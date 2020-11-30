Canon confirms ransomware attack in August exposed employees' personal data

Hackers accessed names, Social Security numbers, and bank account details of current and former employees

Canon confirms ransomware attack in August exposed employees' personal data
Canon confirms ransomware attack in August exposed employees' personal data
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Camera maker Canon has finally accepted that it was hit by a ransomware attack in August, in which sensitive data was stolen from its servers. In a data security incident notice issued last week, Canon...

To continue reading...

More on Hacking