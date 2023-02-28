Interview: Alexander Stuart-Kregor, Experian, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

"The working culture within Experian is great in that they promote awareness of social issues, and things feel quite progressive."
If we were to sum up DevOps in one statement, it would be to enhance overall workflow in the software development life cycle and minimise business expenditures. Computing's DevOps Excellence Awa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders