Easyjet
Easyjet admits security breach as nine million customers affected
Budget carrier confesses to hack in January 2020, and has informed the Information Commissioner's Office
Digitising the largest health club in the world: an interview with Virgin Active CIO Andy Caddy
Using a range of data sources and digital technologies, Virgin Active is aiming to completely change the way it interacts with its members
How easyProperty CTO Paul Ellerbeck aims to disrupt the lettings market without leaving a legacy of derelict infrastructure
Property start-up is making full use of cloud and mobile while remaining platform-agnostic
EasyJet jets off with Workday for HR cloud solution
Workday has 'depth of functionality, flexibility and engaging user experience', says easyJet
CIO interview: How EasyJet supports mobility and big data on a small budget
EasyJet CIO Trevor Didcock tells Danny Palmer how the airline is harnessing mobile apps and exploiting big data despite its tight IT budget
EasyJet takes off with Windows 7 upgrade
Migration to Windows 7 from XP has helped 'change lives' of easyJet's mobile workers, explains CTO Andy Caddy
Video: The cloud and big data at EasyJet
EasyJet CIO Trevor Didcock talks to Computing about the cloud and big data
EasyJet trials infrared ash-avoidance technology
UK airline hopes to navigate around ash using new technology
KLM moves into the cloud
Over 11,000 crew members to migrate to Google Mail
Airlines pin recovery hopes on technology
Both BA and easyJet are looking to IT-led initiatives to help them break through the dark economic clouds that continue to hang over the airline sector
EasyJet systems crash over the weekend
IT glitch leaves thousands of passengers stranded in airports across Europe
Ryanair to install self-service payment kiosks at airports
Passengers will be able to purchase optional services before they fly
EasyJet flies into the clouds with Azure
Budget airline is an early adopter of Microsoft's new cloud computing platform
Airlines rethink IT priorities as recession bites
As Computing reveals a 30 per cent IT budget cut at British Airways, Angelica Mari investigates how IT decision-makers at the main UK carriers are responding to worsening market conditions