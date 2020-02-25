DevOps Live
Interested in DevOps? You should be at DevOps Live 2020
DevOps is all about change, and this summit is the perfect way to stay abreast of all the new developments
HMRC takes 'grow your own' approach to overcome DevOps skills shortages
HMRC Digital interim head Andrew Sheppard explains how the taxman shifted to DevOps - and takes on apprenticeships to fill the skills gap
Establishing a business case for DevOps
"The case for DevOps makes itself," said a panelist
Doing DevOps without measuring performance is like doing archery in the dark
If that sounds dangerous, it's because it is
How Nationwide restructured to enhance agility
Aubrey Stearn flattened the hierarchy and promoted ownership in Nationwide's NDAP department
Silos and poor communication still hamper DevOps, warns XebiaLabs' Rob Vanstone
Focus on your ultimate goals, rather than on DevOps, advises Vanstone
How Worldline used DevOps to improve products and services
Worldline technical director Lee Sunter tells Computing how DevOps and agile methodologies has helped improve the company's flexibility