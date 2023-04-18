One week to go until Computing's DevOps Live 2023

The continued spread of the use of the DevOps moniker speaks to the increasing requirement to forge closer ties between two formerly disparate factions, namely development and operations.

DevOps Live will serve as an essential platform for understanding how to develop best-practice strategies in this space, in addition to senior level industry networking. DevOps Live 2023 is your one-stop-shop for DevOps professionals in the UK.

We are delighted to be joined by exciting and innovative end-users at the event, who will speak about their own experiences with DevOps.

Rana Bhattacharya, chief digital & information officer at Cynergy Bank, will deliver a keynote exploring the benefits of DevOps for businesses, and the ways people can manage the barriers that can arise in adopting DevOps practices.

We're also excited to be joined by Narayanan Palani and Sini Choorackal Anto from Lloyds Banking Group (a winning company at this year's DevOps Excellence Awards) who will examine the practice possibilities and limitations of accessibility interventions in digital transformation based on strong industry experience for the last several years in banking sector.

We also have two great panel discussions: one exploring The Business Case of Scaling Up and one on Integrating and redefining testing in the overall DevOps process. Don't miss these sessions to hear from speakers from Lloyds Banking Group, Granite Shares, Saunderson House, Modulr Finance and Okta.

As well as engaging content, Computing DevOps Live gives attendees unrivalled networking opportunities with over 80 DevOps professionals as well as the chance to take part in roundtable discussions on the most pressing DevOps issues of the day.

