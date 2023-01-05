DevOps Live makes triumphant return for 2023

Taking place in London on 25th April, this exclusive conference will bring together the most senior and influential voices from DevOps leaders throughout the UK.

The event is exclusively for senior IT decision makers from end user companies only.

The continued proliferation of the use of the DevOps moniker speaks to the increasing requirement to forge closer ties between two formerly disparate factions: development and operations. DevOps Live will serve as an essential platform for understanding how to develop best-practice strategies in this space in addition to senior level industry networking. DevOps Live 2023 is your one-stop-shop for DevOps professionals in the UK and abroad.

Click here to register now

This event will explore the most pressing issues facing DevOps professionals, all the way from high-level definitional disputes to the brass tacks of overcoming challenges in implementing Kubernetes and cloud-native DevOps, as well as the use of AI to automate code writing, and securing the software supply chain using SBOMs. Attendees will be armed with the tools, knowledge and network to tackle the most pressing challenges facing DevOps professionals in 2023 and beyond.

Join us on 25th April for the premium gathering of DevOps professionals taking place annually, exploring the issues that will shape the future of this space for years to come.

Click here to view the agenda and click here to secure your complimentary place.