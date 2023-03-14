Announcing the winners of the DevOps Excellence Awards 2023

We announced this year's winners at a lively awards ceremony on the 14th March, and they have set a high standard for the industry.

The awards cover a range of categories, including Best DevOps Transformation, Most Successful Cultural Transformation and Best Automation Project. They also recognise the best DevOps tools, products, teams and professionals in the industry.

The winners have shown exceptional skills in delivering DevOps strategies that drive business results. Their dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services have earned them well-deserved recognition.

Congratulations to all the winners, and to the highly commended companies and individuals for their contributions to the DevOps industry. We look forward to seeing more innovative and successful DevOps initiatives from these industry leaders in the future.

Winners - DevOps Excellence Awards 2023

Best AIOps/MLOps Tool

Winner: PureStorage - Pure1

Best Continuous Delivery Product

Winner: Gearset - Gearset Pipelines

Best DevOps Cloud Product

Winner: Vodafone and MMT - Cavendish Project

Best DevOps Security Tool

Winner: Invicti Security - AppSec testing platform

Best Open Source DevOps Tool

Winner: Sonatype - Nexus Repository

DevOps Tool / Product of the Year

Winner: Gearset

Highly commended: PagerDuty

Best Automation Project

Winner: 8x8 - Applying MicroFrontEnds Registry techniques to legacy static applications

Highly commended: Lloyds Banking Group Customer Services and Tata Consultancy Services - Integrated Interactive Customer Experience

Best DevOps Transformation

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation

Best Implementation of DevSecOps

Winner: John Lewis Partnership - JL Digital Platform Security Initiative

Highly commended: ClearBank

Best Use of Microservices/Containers

Winner: Accenture - ATOM

Highly commended: Pure Storage - Portworx Enterprise

DevOps Project of the Year

Winner: Vodafone UK and Amdocs - Enterprise-centric stack DevOps programme

Highly commended: Intellias - City Plumbing Supplies

Most Successful Cultural Transformation

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group

Best DevOps Consulting Firm

Winner: Accenture

Highly commended: Tecknuovo

Best DevOps Services Company

Winner: WeShape

Most Innovative DevOps Vendor

Winner: Temenos

Best DevOps Team

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation

Highly commended: Centrica - AIOps Team

DevOps Professional of the Year

Winner: Alexander Stuart-Kregor - Experian UK

DevOps Rising Star of the Year

Winner: James Knight - IBM

Highly commended: Marty Sweet - WeShape

DevOps Leader of the Year

Winner: Tim Howard - DEFRA

Highly commended: Siôn Artingstal - IBM