Announcing the winners of the DevOps Excellence Awards 2023

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of companies and individuals who are pushing the boundaries of DevOps.
We announced this year's winners at a lively awards ceremony on the 14th March, and they have set a high standard for the industry.
The awards cover a range of categories, including Best DevOps Transformation, Most Successful Cultural Transformation and Best Automation Project. They also recognise the best DevOps tools, products, teams and professionals in the industry.
The winners have shown exceptional skills in delivering DevOps strategies that drive business results. Their dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality products and services have earned them well-deserved recognition.
Congratulations to all the winners, and to the highly commended companies and individuals for their contributions to the DevOps industry. We look forward to seeing more innovative and successful DevOps initiatives from these industry leaders in the future.
Winners - DevOps Excellence Awards 2023
Best AIOps/MLOps Tool
Winner: PureStorage - Pure1
Best Continuous Delivery Product
Winner: Gearset - Gearset Pipelines
Best DevOps Cloud Product
Winner: Vodafone and MMT - Cavendish Project
Best DevOps Security Tool
Winner: Invicti Security - AppSec testing platform
Best Open Source DevOps Tool
Winner: Sonatype - Nexus Repository
DevOps Tool / Product of the Year
Winner: Gearset
Highly commended: PagerDuty
Best Automation Project
Winner: 8x8 - Applying MicroFrontEnds Registry techniques to legacy static applications
Highly commended: Lloyds Banking Group Customer Services and Tata Consultancy Services - Integrated Interactive Customer Experience
Best DevOps Transformation
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation
Best Implementation of DevSecOps
Winner: John Lewis Partnership - JL Digital Platform Security Initiative
Highly commended: ClearBank
Best Use of Microservices/Containers
Winner: Accenture - ATOM
Highly commended: Pure Storage - Portworx Enterprise
DevOps Project of the Year
Winner: Vodafone UK and Amdocs - Enterprise-centric stack DevOps programme
Highly commended: Intellias - City Plumbing Supplies
Most Successful Cultural Transformation
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group
Best DevOps Consulting Firm
Winner: Accenture
Highly commended: Tecknuovo
Best DevOps Services Company
Winner: WeShape
Most Innovative DevOps Vendor
Winner: Temenos
Best DevOps Team
Winner: Lloyds Banking Group and Tata Consultancy Services - Branch Transformation
Highly commended: Centrica - AIOps Team
DevOps Professional of the Year
Winner: Alexander Stuart-Kregor - Experian UK
DevOps Rising Star of the Year
Winner: James Knight - IBM
Highly commended: Marty Sweet - WeShape
DevOps Leader of the Year
Winner: Tim Howard - DEFRA
Highly commended: Siôn Artingstal - IBM