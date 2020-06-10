CPU
AMD's 2nd Gen EPYC processors now available on IBM Cloud bare metal servers
The new processors will provide twice the number of available cores per server compared to previous versions
Intel's Comet Lake-S desktop processor lineup leaks in full
10-core Core i9-10900K will lead the pack
New 'Spoiler' speculative execution security flaw claimed in Intel Core CPUs
AMD and ARM architectures unaffected by new Spectre-like CPU security flaws
AMD Ryzen and Threadripper news: Russian retailer leaks new Ryzen CPU specs
16-core Ryzen 9 planned alongside Ryzen 7 with boost clock of 5GHz
Intel preparing new 10nm processors, according to leak
A YouTube video gives us the first glimpse into Intel's new mobile processors.
'Team red' gets back into the black thanks to Ryzen revenues
Manic miners' thirst for AMD graphics cards helps quarterly revenues rise to $1.48bn
Google takes another step to designing its own CPUs following completion of $1.1bn HTC deal
Deal with HTC will bring-in more than 2,000 engineers to work on CPU and system-on-a-chip design
Nvidia releases update for GPUs - claims to be unaffected by Meltdown and Spectre
Nvidia updates drivers to combat Spectre security flaw, but claims it's not a problem
Ryzen 2 set to launch in February 2018, according to reports
AMD's Ryzen roadmap on track
Intel unveils Celeron and Pentium Silver CPUs based on Gemini Lake architecture
Low-end architecture will power low-end Celeron and Pentium CPUs
Intel outs 21 August launch date for 8th-generation 'Coffee Lake' CPUs
PCs bearing Coffee Lake will be available in good time for Christmas
Stanford and MIT researchers create 3D carbon nanotube CPU architecture
Techniques unlikely to be adopted any time soon, however
AMD: Expect Radeon RX Vega in July - right after the Frontier Edition
So, the Frontier Edition launches at the end of June, the Radeon RX Vega in July - and the Ryzen 3 straight after?
Details of Intel's upcoming Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X high-end CPUs - dubbed Core i9 - leaked online
Details leaked in Microsoft PowerPoint presentation showing Intel's plans for high-end desktop microprocessors
Intel's new i9 CPUs - details leaked online
Leaked PowerPoint claims to show details of Intel's new high-end desktop CPU range
AMD microprocessor prices slashed following the launch of Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7
Ryzen 5 and 7 force big cuts in prices to AMD's legacy CPUs and high-end APUs
AMD's new Ryzen microprocessors force price cuts to FX and A10 CPUs
Bargains to be had for legacy AMD microprocessors - but could Intel be about to respond to the competitive threat posed by its old rival?
AMD shows off Zen-based microprocessor in action alongside planned next-gen GPU
New microprocessors can match or beat Intel for performance, claims AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su
Intel unveils details on Goldmont microarchitecture that will power Apollo Lake
Intel spills more details on microarchitecture for low-power Intel Atoms
AMD starts shipping 7th-Gen Bristol Ridge APUs to PC makers
AMD has Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs in its sights with new APUs
AMD starts shipping 7th-generation Bristol Ridge APUs
AMD takes on Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs
What's the point of secure software if you can't trust your CPU?
Modern chip designs make it increasingly difficult for developers to be sure that systems are not compromised, says security expert Joanna Rutkowska
AMD aims at Windows 10 with updated A-Series chips for desktops
Kaveri refresh offers buyers an experience optimised for Microsoft's upcoming operating system
Is Apple about to shift CPU architectures from Intel to ARM?
Microprocessor analyst Jim Turley suggests Apple may be preparing to move from Intel to ARM