Microsoft introduces Oracle database migration assessment tool

Microsoft on Wednesday announced that it is introducing a database migration assessment tool to help Oracle users move from Oracle Database to Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

The new service is currently in preview mode and available as an Azure Data Studio extension powered by Azure Database Migration Service.

According to Microsoft, the assessment tool evaluates the complexity of the database code and offers suggestions for database migration.

The same tool offers customers target size recommendations for Oracle Database migration to Azure Database for PostgreSQL and Azure SQL. This also includes Azure SQL Database Hyperscale, which according to Microsoft, is perfect for large workloads up to 100 TB.

These changes make migration planning easier for Oracle customers who want to update their data estate to Azure managed databases, Microsoft says.

The new tool locates various migration destinations on Azure, suggests the best target, displays the optimal sizing of the chosen target, and evaluates the code complexity to convert to the PostgreSQL target.

The Azure Data Studio extension carries out two different assessments:

Workload Assessment : Workload assessment carries out a quick discovery of the schema objects and classifies the schema according to the amount of complexity that has to be migrated. This information is used to estimate the number of work hours required for remediation. An understanding of which workloads or schemas are eligible for conversion at the earliest stage can help users create an effective migration strategy.

: Workload assessment carries out a quick discovery of the schema objects and classifies the schema according to the amount of complexity that has to be migrated. This information is used to estimate the number of work hours required for remediation. An understanding of which workloads or schemas are eligible for conversion at the earliest stage can help users create an effective migration strategy. Code Assessment: The code assessment analyses the Oracle schema objects in-depth and makes recommendations on the readiness of the code objects as a whole for migration. At a granular level, the object types are divided into three subcategories: Ready, Needs review, and Not ready. The tool then produces a more precise estimate for the related conversion hours.

According to Microsoft, the extension also analyses the Oracle server's performance system metadata before recommending an appropriate Azure PostgreSQL target by assessing performance metrics like CPU, memory, and IO, among others.

Moving Oracle Database to Azure is now simpler than ever, according to Microsoft, with new assessment scenarios helping customers accelerate migrations while lowering risk.

Earlier this year, Oracle and Microsoft introduced Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure, an Oracle-managed service that Azure users may use to deploy, access, and operate Oracle Database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with a familiar Azure-like experience.

At its Ignite 2022 event on Wednesday, Microsoft said that it is introducing support for distributed PostgreSQL to Azure Cosmos DB, its distributed database service based upon on the Hyperscale (Citus) engine.

Additionally, the firm is also previewing support for the statistical language R inside its Synapse data warehouse.