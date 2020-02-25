cloud storage
How to safeguard your files against data loss
Why cloud storage is an amazing tool for keeping your information safe
Azure's Pelican cloud storage system casts shadow over tape
Microsoft is working to add a new tier of disk-based storage that is faster and easier to integrate than tape
The Bunker and IBM protect data by spreading it across the UK
Storing data in ex-nuclear facilities is only the start of The Bunker's protection proposition
Political risk broker BPL upgrades entire storage infrastructure to eradicate latency challenges
The firm was hindered by waning storage systems
Dropbox planning to launch IPO before the end of the year, according to reports
Dropbox would be biggest IPO since Snap in March
How does the GDPR affect storage?
The GDPR could be a 'privacy earthquake' - but what will its impact be on storage of personal data?
StorageOS goes into beta and free availability in the Docker Store
British cloud-storage software start-up goes public with storage platform designed by developers from financial services organisations
Dropbox vs OneDrive: How Expedia rolled out Dropbox in two weeks to remove legacy file sharing
Around 30 per cent of staff were already using personal Dropbox accounts in preference to OneDrive, Expedia embraced shadow IT rather than eschew it
Box revenues near $400m as cloud storage demands grow
71,000 paying customers help drive revenues, but no sign of profits just yet
La Redoute goes to managed cloud backup with Adapt solution
Clothing brand enjoys "versatility and cost advantages" in off-premise move
How do you move petabytes of data out of Europe? With a van
IT leaders discuss strategies to move large volumes of data out of Europe following the Brexit vote
Facilitate, don't dictate: How "shadow IT" is now an outdated concept
Dropbox's international trust and security chief for EMEA Mark Crosbie believes we should redefine the word 'threat'
Microsoft takes back promises of unlimited OneDrive for Business storage for all but premium users
Apologises via blog, but is the damage done?
The top cyber security myths - busted!
Worldpay's DevOps lead allays some misplaced fears about the cloud
UK SMEs 'reject' cloud storage
Time and money the main barrier to cloud storage adoption for SMEs, according to research
Experiences in hybrid cloud at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead
Rocco Labellarte explains the business outcomes of great changes
Groupe Chantelle 'completely transforms' business practices with Box cloud collaboration tools
French lingerie company deploys Box across its marketing and manufacturing teams to help modernise its business
Hackers see cloud as 'a fruit-bearing jackpot' for cyber attacks
'Production workloads, applications, and valuable data are shifting to cloud, and so are attacks,' says Alert Logic report
How Mellanox connectivity aids research into black holes and asteroids
Colin Bridger, senior director for northern Europe at Mellanox, tells Computing Data Centre summit how his firm's technology supports the SKA radio telescope
How Dropbox is helping modern-day explorers chart unclaimed lands
Thanks to Dropbox, the Into No Man's Land team will be able to collaborate on the go during their 6,000-mile trek
Box CEO Aaron Levie: Our value-add tools will make us better than Dropbox and other rivals
Acquisition of 3D graphics firm Verold and partnership with Microsoft makes Box better than Dropbox, claims Levie
Santander to offer cloud storage to corporate clients
Cloud storage part of broader strategy to keep Santander relevant as competition in banking hots up