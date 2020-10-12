Trust in the tech giants is falling as we enter 'the era of choice'
Consumers to start to question and demand more when it comes to their data
The traditional tech giants have been taking something of a battering of late. The consensus is that people do not trust them with their personal data. This is being compounded in Europe by the EU looking...
More on Privacy
Governmental mass surveillance is illegal, says top European court
National security concerns do not exclude the bloc's members from the need to abide by EU laws, says the EU Court of Justice
Facebook threatens to quit EU after spat with Irish regulator
Facebook has threatened to halt operations in Europe, after Ireland's data regulator told it to stop sending citizens' data to the USA
US and EU like 'two trains colliding' on privacy says activist Schrems
Schrems 'pretty much done with waiting' for a resolution to the Facebook privacy case after seven years and five court cases
Please, I'm Ben Todd and there's only one of me: The case for a unified identity
We need a single digital identity to authenticate us at work, prove who we are to our energy company, and let us log in seamlessly to our favourite news site
Government's test-and-trace programme is illegal under GDPR
The government skipped essential data privacy impact assessments in its rush to get the system up and running