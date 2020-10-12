Trust in the tech giants is falling as we enter 'the era of choice'

Consumers to start to question and demand more when it comes to their data

Trust in the tech giants is falling as we enter 'the era of choice'
  • Tunio Zafer
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The traditional tech giants have been taking something of a battering of late. The consensus is that people do not trust them with their personal data. This is being compounded in Europe by the EU looking...

To continue reading...

More on Privacy