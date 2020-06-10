BMW
Automakers fear Qualcomm antitrust win will increase cost of connected cars
Qualcomm is currently seeking to overturn a court ruling that requires it to renegotiate its patent licensing agreements with automakers
How BMW Car IT used Red Hat and MQTT as part of an in-car IoT project
BMW Car IT's Jonas Sticha and Christian Hoff explain how they developed a proof-of-concept in-car app using Red Hat, Kubernetes and MQTT
BMW and Daimler to jointly develop self-driving technology
Joint venture will focus on developing level three and level four self-driving systems