AMD
AMD's 2nd Gen EPYC processors now available on IBM Cloud bare metal servers
The new processors will provide twice the number of available cores per server compared to previous versions
Intel and AMD: processor supply won't be interrupted by coronavirus
Both AMD and Intel are continuing to produce CPUs at near full capacity despite the COVID-19 outbreak
Sony PlayStation 5 specs revealed
While the Sony PS5 hardware will be similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the two consoles also offer a number of differences in terms of raw specs
Ampere unveils 80-core Altra server processor designed for modern cloud and edge computing data centres
The chip features 7nm architecture based on a 64-bit ARM design
AMD introduces 'world's first' 64-core workstation microprocessor at CES 2020
Sixty-four core AMD Threadripper 3990X, out on 7th February, unveiled alongside Ryzen 4000 mobile processors
TSMC's 5nm process achieves 50 per cent yield
AMD is expected to be among the first customers for TSMC's 5nm chips, for its Zen 4 CPUs
AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X will cost less than £600 when it is released on 25th November
Ebuyer reveals surprisingly low UK price for Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD launches third generation Threadripper offering up to 32 cores and 64 threads for £1900
AMD claims up to 90 per cent improvement boost for third-generation Threadripper compared to Intel's $2,000 Core i9-9980XE
AMD finally reveals third-gen Threadripper CPUs, core counts and all
CPUs could have Intel's top-end desktop processors on the ropes
AMD confirms Ryzen 4000 APUs will launch in 'early 2020'
Send them now to CES
AMD posts highest quarterly revenues since 2005, but results still disappoint
AMD quarterly sales highest since 2005, claims CEO Dr Lisa Su, driven by rising sales of Ryzen and Epyc CPUs
Cray to build next-gen ARCHER2 UK supercomputer featuring 11,696 AMD Epyc Rome CPUs
New AMD Epyc-based supercomputer expected to become operational from 6th May 2020
Intel cuts X-series prices in half to compete against AMD with upcoming Cascade Lake-X CPUs
Intel Core i9-10980XE Extreme Edition will come in at half the price of last year's top-of-the-range HEDT processor from Intel
Surface Laptop 3 official in both AMD and Intel flavours
Including one high-spec model exclusively for business customers
AMD launches Ryzen PRO 3000 Series processors
The new Ryzen PRO processors will come with maximum 12 cores and 24 threads
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X delayed over clock speeds, not manufacturing issues, claim reports
TSMC production issues not the reason for Ryzen 9 3950X delays, according to sources in Taiwan
Third-generation AMD Threadripper coming in November - along with delayed Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD reveals release date for 3rd gen' Threadripper and its high-end Ryzen 9, but stays quiet on rumoured 32-core, 64-thread range-topping Threadripper
Intel claims Cascade Lake-X will be twice as fast as Skylake-X, and outperform second-gen AMD Theadripper
Intel claims Cascade Lake-X will offer better price per pound than AMD Threadripper
Second-gen AMD Epyc CPUs have broken 11 performance world records, claims Gigabyte
New AMD Epyc benchmarks indicates that Intel has a big fight on its hands in the data centre
AMD to return to high-end graphics cards with 2020 release of 'Nvidia killer' Navi 23
AMD is planning a series of Navi-based GPUs in 2020 - including a return to the high-end of the graphics card market
AMD launches 2nd Gen Epyc server chips, claims they are faster and less expensive than Intel
Google to cut Google Cloud prices after deploying AMD Epyc in server farms
Google considering shift from Intel to AMD's Epyc server platform
Google is considering shifting its cloud infrastructure from Intel to AMD Epyc-based servers
Intel Comet Lake line-up leaked
Upcoming 14nm Intel CPUs include 10-core, 20-thread Core i9-10900KF with a boost-clock of 5.2MHz
AMD releases third-generation Ryzen CPUs and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards
AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs represent biggest competitive threat to Intel in a decade; Radeon RX 5700 won't worry Nvidia quite so much