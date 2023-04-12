Russia continues to receive US-made semiconductor chips despite export ban

clock • 3 min read
Russia continues to receive US-made semiconductor chips despite export ban
Image:

Russia continues to receive US-made semiconductor chips despite export ban

A British firm allegedly shipped $1.2bn of electronics to Russia last year

Russia has managed to obtain US-made semiconductor chips despite the US imposing a ban on chip exports to Russia last year. The Financial Times reports that a British company called Mykines Corp...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Twitter no longer exists

Intel and Arm collaborate on mobile chips

More on Chips and Components

Intel and Arm collaborate to produce next-gen mobile chips
Chips and Components

Intel and Arm collaborate on mobile chips

Will Intel make your next smartphone's CPU?

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
China announces security review of US chip maker Micron
Chips and Components

China announces security review of US chipmaker Micron

Move highlights ongoing struggle between China and the US for supremacy in the semiconductor industry

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 April 2023 • 3 min read
Samsung to start mass production of 3rd-gen 4nm chips
Chips and Components

Samsung to start mass production of 3rd-gen 4nm chips

Could win back Qualcomm and Tesla

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 March 2023 • 2 min read