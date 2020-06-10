Aecom
AECOM insider: IBM is doing a great job
AECOM-IBM outsourcing deal 'working well' and the 'IBM support team makes the work go smoothly'
AECOM CEO Mike Burke was 'asked to leave', alleges insider, over leadership questions following IBM IT outsourcing
Burke has been trying to push through the sale of the engineering firm before company AGM this month, say sources
Steve Capper moves from BAM to become Group CIO at SNC-Lavalin
Capper to take charge of data-driven digital transformation at global engineering firm SNC-Lavalin
AECOM-IBM: Inside source claims legal battle has begun
A source close to the deal has told Computing that AECOM wants to fire IBM, while IBM is demanding payment for early termination
How AECOM's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM went disastrously wrong
Computing charts the recent history of the ailing deal, with rumours building that the companies are on the cusp of acrimoniously parting company
IBM to 'be gone' from AECOM by Spring, says insider
SLAs regularly missed, staff turnover high and the mood is depressing, an insider at engineering giant AECOM has claimed, as outsourcing woes continue
IBM relationship 'absolutely horrible', claims new inside source at Aecom
Unhappiness with Aecom's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM goes 'all the way up to the CEO', claims new inside source
Aecom CIO Tom Peck resigns - resurfaces as chief information and digital officer at Ingram Micro
Peck the latest senior executive out of the door after Aecom outsourced its entire IT department to IBM
Aecom IBM outsourcing deal was forced on CIO Tom Peck by former COO Steve Kadenacy, claims new source
New inside source tells Computing that former Aecom COO Steve Kadenacy was behind the outsourcing deal with IBM
Aecom IBM outsourcing deal: CIO Tom Peck didn't want it, it goes much higher than him, claim new sources
New inside sources have contacted Computing, claiming that the deal to outsource the entire IT department to IBM was not Peck's idea, and that IBM "will be out within a few years"
Aecom a 'sinking ship' as skilled IT staff get pushed out, claims new inside source
Aecom's 'environment is too unique and difficult for cheap labour', insider warns as engineering giant's IT outsourcing mega-deal turns sour
IBM outsourcing deal with Aecom 'a mess' and the CIO is 'on his way out', claims insider
Source close to the deal claims that the Aecom board are starting to realise the deal was a mistake, and that employees are being treated "like crap"
Major IT project delays alleged at Aecom following job loss announcement
Inside source suggests at least two major projects are delayed, while smaller projects are being rushed through before staff are lost
Aecom IT job losses: Only 50 out of 1,000 jobs being retained
Further details emerge from Aecom's decision to outsource its entire IT to IBM. "Visibly nervous and flustered" CIO Tom Peck delivered the news
Aecom to outsource entire IT estate to IBM
Thousands of IT redundancies possible as world's largest engineering firm scraps its entire IT department, with many employees facing an uncertain future
Aecom to use Microsoft HoloLens in engineering and construction
Serpentine Galleries' project the first to enable "mixed reality" visualisation
Steve Capper moves to global CTO role at Aecom
Top-ranked CIO in Computing's 2014 IT Leaders 100 receives promotion to global role, shares secret of his success
Working round the clock: an interview with Aecom's Steve Capper and Matt Sharp
Aecom CIO Steve Capper and IT director Matt Sharp tell Stuart Sumner how they masterminded a global post-merger integration project that 'followed the sun' with the help of expert teams located in several time zones
Aecom says DevOps naturally evolved in its organisation
IT director says it has been working with a DevOps model for some time because of a lack of resources and funding