AECOM insider: IBM is doing a great job

The $2.3 billion IT outsourcing deal between AECOM and IBM is working well, according to one AECOM employee who works at the construction giant's New York office.

Eugene Kielmanowicz, senior electrical engineer and 11-year AECOM veteran, told Computing that the support he sees from IBM is "terrific".

"IBM is a terrific support at our New York City office," stated Kielmanowicz. "Much of the IT equipment is updated and the computer infrastructure is constantly changing. Our IBM support team makes the work go smoothly. It's not easy but they do a great job. We never even know they're around. There are no issues unresolved and the only thing that could be improved is the software licensing that comes from outside IBM and AECOM."

Kielmanowicz's claims run contrary to those of numerous other insiders who have approached Computing anonymously over the last two years to allege that IBM's support is extremely poor and that both sides want out of the deal.

Kielmanowicz claimed that some of the bad feeling could be put down to diverse cultures with the organisation.

"Social interactions can be clumsy. We have so many cultures in one place, it's hard to know what etiquette to follow. Aside that being a bit clumsy for me, the rest of my group at this office seems satisfied with the conditions of IT. We have 3D printers and a lot of very advanced analytical engineering software that works great."

He went on to describe his satisfaction in his role.

"How could anyone with an Engineering degree want to work anywhere else? I know this company is a big large and I can't speak for everyone, especially those out of town. I'm an Electrical Engineer working on Power distribution systems. I get a very diverse set of assignments and like the work I do."

Kielmanowicz also praised the benefits available at AECOM.

"AECOM has amazing internal benefits that other companies just don't. I think when you get spoiled, any little thing can make you sad."

He gave an example of one of his experiences with IBM.

"My laptop was three years old and instead of fumbling around to update it, they got me a new one, because I was due. I didn't ask for a new laptop, they have records of who is eligible for it. And they take really good care of us, like they did with me. My software support has 100 per cent success rate. If I have an issue, it gets resolved the same day, remote desktop fix every time.

"So they have these people out of the county, India, I think. At first I was a bit uncomfortable with someone navigating my pc, but they are very courteous and professional. I've never had a disappointing experience with them. I think I had about 10 or so tickets resolved during the last four years that I've had a laptop."

Finally, he attempted to explain away the numerous other sources who have come forward to claim that the IBM outsourcing deal is failing.

"Some people here are just complainers. No matter how good it gets, they find problems. And everyone knows who to stay away from to avoid the mind viruses."

Work for, or with, AECOM? Are you involved with IBM on the outsourcing deal? Email Computing with your story