Interview: Nasuni, Security Excellence Awards finalist

Computing's Security Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate the best in cybersecurity innovation and excellence.

This year's winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, 27th April in London.

Nasuni, in the running for the Backup, Recovery and DLP Award, is one of those finalists.

We talked to Jim Liddle, VP of product at Nasuni, to find out what the firm is working on this year.

Jim was previously the founder and CEO of Storage Made Easy, and prior to that was European sales and operations director for GigaSpaces, after joining the company in 2006 to help expand its European operations.

Before GigaSpaces, Jim was the European general manager for Versata, a NASDAQ listed business process and rules management company. During his six years at Versata, Jim also worked in technical, product management, and product marketing roles. Overall, Jim has over 25 years of experience in storage, big data, middleware and cloud technologies for high-growth companies.

Computing: Please provide some background on Nasuni for our readers.

Jim Liddle: At Nasuni we revolutionise data management by offering a globally accessible file system that seamlessly accommodates large on-premises and on-cloud workloads for both automated processes and end users.

Our infinitely scalable solution conquers data gravity challenges by efficiently storing data in the customer's cloud of choice and transparently moving it as needed. Hybrid workers benefit from our accelerated VPN-less apps and clients, ensuring effortless collaboration.

With advanced smart algorithms safeguarding against ransomware attacks and our immutable data storage replacing traditional backups, we guarantee rapid recovery for any compromised data.

Nasuni helps IT leaders change everything they thought they knew about file data storage by demonstrating how organisations previously saddled with growing data volumes, and business applications can achieve up to a 70% decrease in file storage costs compared to traditional file infrastructures.

CTG: What makes you different from other technology companies?

JL: The Nasuni File Data Platform differs from competitors by changing the game for IT in the following ways:

Providing a truly global file system that can scale infinitely and efficiently in all locations, so users can share files across sites as if they were connected to a single office file server

Nasuni's innovative file storage encompasses backup, Ransomware protection and DR technologies. If there is ever a need to recover files, with Nasuni you can recover millions of files in just a few minutes across any number of geographical sites

The Nasuni File Data Platform can cut costs by up to 70% compared to traditional file infrastructure

CTG: What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

JL: On a personal level, this would be working to get the first Nasuni Access Anywhere product released at Nasuni only 45 days after Nasuni acquired my startup company, Storage Made Easy.

At a company level, Nasuni surpassing $100M in ARR is a significant company milestone. Achieving this level of annual recurring revenue is a testament to the strong product-market fit that Nasuni has established, and it showcases Nasuni's ability to serve its growing customer base effectively while continuously innovating.

CTG: What are you working on this year?

JL: Nasuni offers a new way to store unstructured data by moving it off traditional, siloed hardware and into cost-effective cloud object storage. While that proposition offers fundamental value, Nasuni is also uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of the big data revolution as more and more large organisations look to turn unstructured data from a costly liability into a transformative asset.

There is tremendous value hidden away in all those distributed historical files. The question now is how companies can manage, protect, and extract insights from their unstructured data. Providing a solution to this challenge in a transparent way with Nasuni is what I have been working on this year.

CTG: Why are events like the Security Excellence Awards important to the IT industry?

JL: In an era where technology is integrated into almost every aspect of our lives, the risks associated with cyber threats continue to grow exponentially. These awards serve as a reminder that the IT community must work together to build secure systems and solutions, fostering a collective sense of responsibility for our shared digital future.

