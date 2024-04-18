Hackers launch brute-force attacks on business VPNs and more

A wave of brute-force attacks targeting critical business systems has cybersecurity experts urging organisations to tighten their defences.
Cisco Talos, a leading security intelligence unit, issued a warning on Tuesday about a global campaign targeting Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), web applications authentication interfaces, and sec...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders