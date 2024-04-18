Hackers launch brute-force attacks on business VPNs and more

The attacks rely on trial-and-error attempts to crack login credentials

clock • 2 min read
A wave of brute-force attacks targeting critical business systems has cybersecurity experts urging organisations to tighten their defences.

Cisco Talos, a leading security intelligence unit, issued a warning on Tuesday about a global campaign targeting Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), web applications authentication interfaces, and sec...

