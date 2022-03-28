Industry Voice: A recipe for success: How to succeed in a multi-cloud environment

Multi-cloud is when an individual or organisation uses more than one cloud provider, encompassing private, public, and hybrid cloud deployment models, for their IT needs. Cloud applications, assets, and software are distributed across various different environments.

Computing's latest research into the area, conducted in partnership with VMware, explores the importance of cloud planning.

Many of today's organisations are adopting a multi-cloud strategy for their workloads, with 81 per cent of survey respondents opting for this approach. Rather than putting all the eggs into one basket, multi-cloud avoids vendor lock-in as it enables businesses to deploy multiple specialist services and allows for flexibility and scalability. This allows organisations to create a best-in-class cloud setup.

However, while it has its benefits, multi-cloud can bring with it some issues if the different components are not managed correctly. Multiple cloud vendors with different teams responsible for individual cloud products runs the risk of creating a complex architecture, hidden costs, and a lack of agility. In fact, the top challenges identified by survey respondents were a lack of cloud skills, high costs and a lack of integration between cloud environments.

Furthermore, multi-cloud management requires specific expertise to ensure an organisation is getting the most out of its cloud investment. If they aren't managed efficiently, multi-cloud environments can create significant issues for businesses, including increased costs and complexity.

It is therefore important that organisations manage their multi-cloud environment in a way that avoids these pitfalls while making the most of its advantages. Partnering with the right service provider is a crucial part of establishing a multi cloud strategy that aligns with overall business objectives.

One way to ensure cloud migration plans are not hindered by a lack of overall strategy is to implement a cloud operating model. A cloud operating model is an approach that optimises cloud strategy across people, processes and technology by providing a framework for how organisations should be operating within the cloud.

According to Computing's research, just 18 per cent of survey respondents have fully implemented a cloud operating model. However, 39 per cent, are currently rolling out a cloud operating model, with just 9 per cent having no plans to do so in the future.

Having a cloud operating model is key to ensuring cloud strategy and business strategy are aligned, as well as assessing whether cloud services are delivering the value they set out to. Therefore, it is important for those who haven't already to start putting plans in motion to ensure they have a clear strategy for future cloud projects.

For service providers, clearly communicating the benefits of adopting a cloud operating model as a way of avoiding cloud confusion, while also achieving the all-important return on investment should be a priority. Once this has been established, they can work with the organisation on a holistic strategy, tailored to the organisation's specific needs, for the governance, management and operationalisation of cloud services.

