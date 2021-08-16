ADVERTISEMENT

Interview: Paul Chorley, AutomatePro - Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Computing Staff
clock 16 August 2021 • 2 min read
Image:

Paul Chorley of AutomatePro talks about automation, ServiceNow and the ‘drop the pen moment’

The ‘drop the pen' moment: it's that instant when you have a sudden realisation about how to move forward, or see something that know will change your working life for the better. That moment is what Paul Chorley, CEO of Cloud Excellence Awards finalist AutomatePro, is always chasing. 

"Everyone talks about it, but few actually truly create innovative software products that make people have a ‘drop the pen' moment - when they see something that normally takes days, done automatically in seconds." 

AutomatePro works closely with ServiceNow for its own pen-drops. Chorley explains: 

"AutomatePro's patented software accelerates ServiceNow upgrades and new releases using intelligent test automation. Unlike other DevOps solutions, AutomatePro automates all phases of the software delivery, by automating many manual, mundane and repetitive activities, such as regression testing and creating release documentation like user guides."

Paul Chorley
Paul Chorley, CEO, AutomatePro

Chorley proudly says his company's software can create fully updated ServiceNow User/Process Guides "quicker than Usain Bolt can run 100 metres" - a key reason the firm has been listed as a finalist in the Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service - DevOps category at the Cloud Awards. 

"Events like the Cloud Excellence Awards shine the spotlight on the best companies and products in the IT industry. They raise awareness of what is new and innovative and drive the IT industry forward." 

This year, ServiceNow certified AutomatePro as a ‘Built on Now' app, meaning it's now hosted to trial and buy on the ServiceNow App Store. 

"The ‘Built on Now' designation granted by ServiceNow gives the ultimate stamp of approval that AutomatePro is safe, secure and performant. It's a great achievement." 

And there's more to come. Chorley says the near future will be all about "Building more innovative solutions to create more ‘drop the pen' moments when we demo our software. We are always striving to get closer to users being able to just press a button and magical things happen." 

The Cloud Excellence Awards will be an in-person event on the 23rd September, in London. Register for your place now.

