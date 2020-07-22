Is your business ready to return to the office?
With the 'new normal' here to stay, it’s time for businesses to start seriously thinking about how they can adapt long-term
If digital transformation felt like a fast-paced game before the coronavirus pandemic, it must now seem like a blur to many organisations. Just a few short months ago, businesses were still mapping...
More on Strategy
Apple aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2030
New pledge means that every Apple product sold worldwide would need to have zero climate impact by 2030, Apple says
Nearly Paperless, but Much Smarter
Peter Cochrane discusses his journey from early proponent of paperless, to a wholesale adopter of AI
18 months later: post-pandemic planning in the public and private sectors
From more working from home to office closures and new technologies, coronavirus has changed everything, but IT leaders are confident they'll get through
Out of adversity: How crises can be a catalyst for progress at your organisation
Join us to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by the pandemic and disruption more broadly
Back to Top