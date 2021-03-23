Entries for the AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021 close in one week
This year's judging panel includes CIOs from the Met Office, Network Rail, Expedia and HMRC
Artificial intelligence adoption is increasing at an unprecedented rate, with new products, projects and solutions appearing every day, in every industry sector. Computing's AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021 recognise and honour the very best of these developments, each of which has the potential to drive massive change. But if you think you deserve a spot, you'd better hurry: entries close on the 1st April.
From data entry to chatbots to healthcare and the environment, AI has applications in every industry, sector, and role. Even the most basic implementations can free a workforce from time-consuming manual tasks, with more complex developments providing real insight into customer data.
An expert panel of judges from some of the UK's most recognised organisations will assess each entry, including Rachel Anne Jones (CIO - Valuation Office Agency at HMRC); Aidan Hancock (Group CIO at Network Rail) and Sudip Trivedi (Head of Data and Analytics at London Borough of Camden).
The AI & Machine Learning Awards recognise the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. The awards cover every corner of the industry: security, ethics, data analysis, innovation and more, as well as showcasing the technology heroes and projects that deserve industry-wide praise.
We refresh the categories for our awards each year to ensure they present the most up-to-date view of the industry. As well as returning favourites like Best Emerging Technology in AI and AI/ML Team of the Year, the 2021 awards have three new categories: Business Transformation of the Year, Best Marketing Automation Project, and a Special Award for Pandemic Performance. See below for a full list of categories for 2021.
- Best Emerging Technology in AI Award
- Most Innovative Use of AI/ML
- Outstanding AI/ML Industry Project Award
- Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
- Best AI Startup
- Best Use of Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
- Best RPA Project
- Best RPA Solution
- Outstanding Security Automation Award
- Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
- Best AI/ML Educational Resource
- AI/ML Team of the Year
- Data Scientist of the Year
- AI Professional of the Year
- AI/Automation Technology Provider of the Year
- Explainable AI Award
- Best Use of Conversational AI
- Best Use of Automation
- Best Use of AI
- Best Cloud or Networking Automation Tool
- Most Innovative ML Solution
- Most Innovative AI Solution
- * NEW * Business Transformation of the Year
- * NEW * Best Marketing Automation Project
- * NEW * Special Award: Pandemic Performance
Entries for AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021 close in just a few days, so make sure to enter soon.
