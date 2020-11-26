Scotland unveils strategy to digitise the nation's planning system

The Scottish government has published a new policy document describing how the country's planning system can be digitised, to get the public involved in the planning process.

The document [pdf], entitled "Transforming Places Together: Scotland's Digital Strategy for Planning," comes shortly after the government announced plans to invest £35 million in a digital structure platform that will enable planners to work together and will also make it easier for the members of the public to get involved in creating and shaping their neighbourhoods.

According to the government, the programme will be based on five "missions". These are: unlock the value of planning data; make digital planning end-to-end; create the conditions for digital to flourish; use digital tools to drive collaboration; and embed a culture of digital innovation.

The government finalised the policy document following a two-year consultation with organisations such as the Economic Advisory Group on Digital Planning, Digital Taskforce, Heads of Planning Scotland, the Improvement Service, the Local Government Digital Office, The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), and the general public.

Kevin Stewart, minister for local government, housing and planning, described the document as a "framework for long-lasting change and improvement" that puts "data and technology at the heart of a planning system designed for the future".

As part of the effort, the government also commissioned the RTPI to conduct a study to look at the benefits of investing in digital planning service.

A study issued in the new policy document claims that the Scottish economy could enjoy benefits of more than £200m over the next ten years by introducing digital planning services.

It states that a digital planning system can save up to 28 per cent of a planner's time, thus helping in reducing planning staff across local authorities.

Other key benefits of planning system digitisation over the next 10 years will include:

Up to 1,600 jobs in the construction/development sectors

Economic benefits of up to £50.5m for the broader construction sector

Avoidance of "Do Nothing costs" of up to £23.7m

Savings for local authorities on the costs of introducing the new duties arising from the Planning (Scotland) Act 2019, of about £20.4m

Better engagement of individuals and communities with the planning process

Access to more data for planners

Benefits in areas such as achieving net zero carbon targets and tackling health inequalities

According to the study, a digital planning system can also add value to Scottish Government policy ambitions contained in the following plans and strategies: