What's in store on Day 3 of the IT Leaders Festival?

The third day of our flagship IT Leaders Festival event, 22 October, is book-ended by two thought-provoking presentations on the nature of the coming wave of analytics powered technology and what it means as a country and a society.

At 10.35 am BST, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes takes us through some concerning developments in international relations and the UK's response in creating a digital backbone to counter cyber and other threats.

And to conclude the event, Jamie Bartlett, author of The Darknet and writer and co-presenter of The Missing Cryptoqueen BBC podcast ponders the inevitable encroachment of machines into all areas of business and asks how we should prepare for a world when all aspects of life are digitally intermediated. Jamie is on at 2.40 pm.

In between we have a look at introducing robotic process automation at the Department of Work and Pensions, the role of AI in security, and panels on the IT skills drought, getting RoI from machine learning tools and a look at the office of the future. A full agenda is below.

Video recordings of the two previous days' sessions are available on demand. Register or login today.

Day 3 Agenda, 22 October