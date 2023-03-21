Getting the most out of your technology investments is more important to today’s organisation’s than ever before. Disconnected, siloed data is a common pain point among IT leaders, especially those that are managing multiple different cloud environments and point solutions.
Regardless of where data is stored, having the right tools to turn it into intelligence means making smarter decisions, improving security and unifies data management.
Read on to discover how deploying the right edge-to-cloud platform can unleash the potential of your hybrid cloud environment.
Cloud Hopper hack enabled the attackers to steal large volumes of intellectual property and other sensitive data
The issue impacts 20 SSD models in total
HP Inc's board of directors believe that Xerox's offer significantly undervalues the PC and printer maker
Former Autonomy boss faces 17 charges in the US over 2011 sale of company to Hewlett-Packard
Lawrie's departure as chairman at the end of December strategically timed to coincide with New Year celebrations for DXC staff...
HPE is moving its entire product portfolio to subscription-based as-a-service offerings
Data explosion and big data analytics behind Cray deal, claims HPE
Apotheker relied on HP's 'traffic light' system to highlight problems - but ignored CFO who opposed the deal
Apotheker claims he didn't have time to read Autonomy's accounts prior to $11bn acquisition
David Cameron and George Osborne targeted in HP lobbying campaign over Autonomy
While revenues increased, Autonomy suggested that lower than expected profit margins were due to investment in new products, HPE claims in court
HPE seeks $5.1bn from Lynch over the company's failed acquisition of Autonomy
Micro Focus takes first concrete steps to tidy up following 2017's 'spin merge' with HPE Software