The biggest tech stocks winners and losers in 2022

Last year was the worst for US stocks - where most tech firms are listed - since 2008 in the midst of the Great Recession, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% for the year and the Dow down close to 9%...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders