HPE to acquire operations management company OpsRamp

HPE announced this week that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpsRamp in a move to further expand HPE GreenLake into IT operations management (ITOM).

OpsRamp bills itself as an ITOM company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including the leading hyperscalers.

Gartner estimates ITOM to be an approximately $39 billion market.

Integrating OpsRamp's hybrid digital operations management solution with the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform will reduce the operational complexity of multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments that are in the public cloud, collocations, and on-premises, HPE said.

The number of partners transacting HPE GreenLake grew 58% last year.

OpsRamp's technology provides end-to-end visibility, observability, and control across hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

These capabilities span multi-vendor computing, networking, and storage, along with cloud resources, containers, virtual machines and applications.

According to IDC, 64% of enterprises use multiple cloud providers, leading to the ability to manage the IT operations sprawl across heterogeneous cloud environments becoming increasingly more important. Meanwhile, a recent Computing survey among medium to large organisations in the UK found that more than half use multiple IaaS/PaaS suppliers.

"Customers today are managing several different cloud environments, with different IT operational models and tools, which dramatically increases the cost and complexity of digital operations management," said HPE CTO Fidelma Russo.

"The combination of OpsRamp and HPE will remove these barriers by providing customers with an integrated edge-to-cloud platform that can more effectively manage and transform multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT estates."

Headquartered in San Jose, California, OpsRamp was part of Hewlett Packard Pathfinder's venture capital investment in 2020.

Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of OpsRamp, added: "The integration of OpsRamp's hybrid digital operations management solution with the HPE GreenLake platform will provide an unmatched offering for organisations seeking to innovate and thrive in a complex, multi-cloud world."

He added: "Partners and the channel will also play a pivotal role to advance their as-a-service offerings, as enterprises look for a unified approach to better manage their operations from the edge to the cloud."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of the HPE 2023 fiscal year.



This article was first published on CRN UK.