What are the right ways to approach DevOps? Register for Deskflix Season 4 now to find out

DevOps, the practice of increasing business agility and resilience through increased collaboration and ownership, continues to evolve. In the last year businesses worldwide have adopted DevOps principles in an effort to quickly adapt to the coronavirus pandemic - raising personal responsiblity and actively working to tear down siloes.

However, while Dev and Ops roles continue to morph and merge, the third pillar - security - has proved a trickier proposition, frequently finding itself left out in the cold: a blocker rather than an enabler. As with any cultural change, there are right and wrong ways to approach DevSecOps, and much to learn from those who have gone before.

It's not always an easy journey, but the reward - trustworthy software, released faster and more often - make the effort worthwhile.

In an upcoming season of Computing's popular Deskflix programme, we deal with the modern state of DevOps. Attendees will hear from their peers about how they maintained motivation and momentum during the long months of lockdown.

Register to attend

We'll also ask and answer some of the key questions facing IT leaders today. Renowned for its rollercoaster lifecycle and pace of change, DevOps certainly packs lows along with the highs, so how can you encourage the team to push through a rut when they can't meet for pizza and beer? What are the best approaches for driving continuous improvement and aligning organisational goals with consumer needs?

Join us for this CPD-accredited season of Deskflix: DevOps on the 21st April to hear from industry experts, leading partners, and your peers on all of the above. Confirmed speakers include Dan Pudwell, director of technology at Grid Smarter Cities, and Gary Hallam, director of alliances & channels at Delphix.

Available live or on-demand, you'll learn about best practice, the most common challenges, and gain valuable lessons on how to approach your 2021 DevOps journey.