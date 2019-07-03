Expertise on-demand: APIs and the enablement of innovation
The API economy is enabling new ways of designing and using technology
Simon Wood is the CEO of Ubisecure While APIs are nothing new, in recent years we've seen a sizeable shift in the role they play in mobile and web applications, leading to the birth of the so-called...
More news
Terahertz light waves can accelerate supercurrents for quantum computing, claim scientists
Professor Jigang Wang at Iowa State University also researching macroscopic supercurrent flowing states to create quantum controls
Samsung claims to have fixed Galaxy Fold screen problems
Fixed Galaxy Fold to have more extensive protective layer and redesigned hinge to prevent further screen problems
Cloudflare blames global outage on botched firewall rule change
Deployment of single misconfigured firewall rule caused CPU server spike across Cloudflare's infrastructure
US plan to use "retro" technology to bolster power grid defences
Securing Energy Infrastructure Act plan will use low-tech used to improve the US power grid's cyber defences
Back to Top