What's new in ransomware and how can businesses stay ahead of the threat?
EclecticIQ's Aleksander Jarosz on minimising the risk of lockdowns, data theft and disruption
Despite our observations on the decline of ransomware between 2016 and 2017, the profit-hungry criminal underworld never sleeps. Recent developments indicate that ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly...
5 things women in tech want to see at an event
'The fact that women want to be treated equally doesn't mean we all have the same needs, and it definitely doesn't mean we have the same needs as men.' Holly Brockwell discusses how tech events need to change
Container use has more than doubled in the past 6 months, finds survey
Study by Densify finds a rise in multi-cloud and container strategies
Free tool to decrypt all versions of the GandCrab ransomware released
Bitdefender's decryption tool can neutralise the latest versions of GandCrab, as well as retrieve files encrypted by earlier versions
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei admits US sanctions will known $30bn off revenues
Zhengfei admits he underestimated potential impact of being placed on US 'Entity List'
