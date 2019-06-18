Computing

What's new in ransomware and how can businesses stay ahead of the threat?

EclecticIQ's Aleksander Jarosz on minimising the risk of lockdowns, data theft and disruption

Aleksander Jarosz
  • Aleksander Jarosz
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Despite our observations on the decline of ransomware between 2016 and 2017, the profit-hungry criminal underworld never sleeps. Recent developments indicate that ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly...

To continue reading...

More news

5 things women in tech want to see at an event
5 things women in tech want to see at an event

'The fact that women want to be treated equally doesn't mean we all have the same needs, and it definitely doesn't mean we have the same needs as men.' Holly Brockwell discusses how tech events need to change