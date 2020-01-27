SuperCasino owns-up to 'security incident' in email to customers

Online gambling outfit SuperCasino has been compromised in what the company has described as a "security incident". The attackers stole users' sensitive details, including their names and telephone numbers. However, the organisation claims that no financial details were compromised.

The data breach was first disclosed on 17th January at Casinomeister online forum, where a 'meister' member with the moniker 'JGslots' revealed that he had received an email from SuperCasino regarding the incident.

Looks like there's been a #DataBreach at SuperCasino and other affiliate sites too #InfoSec pic.twitter.com/3zK9LXRSea — Gary Hoffman (@PortUnreachable) January 26, 2020

"We regret to inform you that SuperCasino has suffered a security incident and some of your personal data has been revealed to an unauthorised person," SuperCasino said in the email, according to "JGslots".

The company claimed that the attacker was unable to access users' payment details, credit card numbers, passwords, or copies of any other documents sent to SuperCasino.

The company, however, accepted that some details, including names, user names, telephone numbers, email addresses, residential addresses, and date of registration were all compromised in the incident.

It is our duty to report this data breach to you and inform you what data has been compromised

"It is our duty to report this data breach to you and inform you what data has been compromised," SuperCasino said.

It also advised users to reset their password on SuperCasino website and other frequently visited websites, specifically if the passwords included a combination of any of the personal data compromised during the incident.

"In this way, you will be able to avoid risks coming from password attacks (such as when an attacker could manage to decipher your passwords based on the information they have, and use it to log into your accounts on other websites)," the company said.

The platform also recommended users to pay close attention to emails coming from unfamiliar accounts and asking them to change account credentials or payment methods or requesting to transfer money to a new bank account.

SuperCasino is a popular online casino in the UK, with its own TV channel, owned by Swedish firm Betsson AB and regulated by the Gambling Commission.

The company claims to use 128-bit SSL encryption to secure all personal and financial data of users.