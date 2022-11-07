DfE gave gambling firms access to childrens' data

The UK's Information Commissioner Office (ICO) has rebuked the Department for Education (DfE) for granting gambling companies access to identifying data on millions of children, which they used to conduct age verification checks.
The details were located in the learning records service (LRS) database, which contains the full names, dates of birth, genders and other details for up to 28 million children and young people. ...
