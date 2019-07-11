Microsoft Windows 10 20H1 Preview Build 18936 released for Insiders in the Fast ring

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18936 (20H1) for users enrolled on the Fast ring of the Windows Insider programme.

The new build introduces three major improvements in addition to other refinements and fixes.

The most notable update is that Build 18936 will enable users to go password-less when they sign-in to Windows 10 with their devices.

The new feature can be enabled by going to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options, and then selecting 'On' under 'Make your device passwordless'. All Microsoft accounts on that device are then switched to authentication through Windows Hello Face, PIN or Fingerprint.

Microsoft said this feature may not show for all Insiders at this time as it is being rolled out for a limited number of users. Those who don't find the option in "Settings" should check back in a week or so.

In addition, the Your Phone app now offers support for more Microsoft Surface models, including Surface Book, Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 5, and Surface Pro 6.

Windows 10 Your Phone app allows the linking of an Android phone with the PC. Through this app, users can text from their PCs, transfer photos back and forth and also sync their notifications.

Another major update introduced with the new build is the calendar flyout feature that allows to quickly add an event or reminder right from the taskbar. Users just need to click on the date in the taskbar and pick their desired date. As they will start typing, inline options to set a time/location will appear.

The latest build also includes bug fixes and improvements from Microsoft. The company said it fixed a bug that caused "failures when installing games via the Xbox app in the previous flight."

Issues related to emoji panel, Photos live tiling, the Task Manager's performance tab and so on, were also fixed.

"As is normal with builds early in the development cycle, these builds may contain bugs that might be painful for some,"said Microsoft's Dona Sarkar and Brandon LeBlanc in a blog post.

"If you take this flight, you won't be able to switch Slow or Release Preview rings without doing a clean-install on your PC. If you wish to remain on 19H1, please change your ring settings via Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program *before* taking this flight."